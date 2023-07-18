Running backs express outrage at lack of contract action

Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry weren't shy about voicing their displeasure after fellow running backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard were unable to reach multi-year contracts ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players.

Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard are in line to play under the $10.091 million tag this season, provided the first two sign the tender.

Advertisement

While Barkley tweeted "It is what it is" on Monday, Taylor had a much longer response in regard to the situation surrounding the New York Giants running back.

"1. If you're good enough, they'll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you'll succeed," the Colts running back wrote on Twitter. "...If you succeed ... 3. You boost the Organization ...and then... Doesn't matter, you're a RB.

Advertisement Advertisement

Henry, a two-time rushing champion for the Tennessee Titans, took an even strong stance

"At this point, just take the RB position out the game then," he tweeted. "The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don't even matter. I'm with every RB that's fighting to get what they deserve."

Advertisement

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, who is the NFL's highest-paid running back at $16 million per season, labeled the situation as "criminal."

Pittsburgh Steelers standout Najee Harris said in part that the "notion that we deserve less is a joke."

Advertisement

Barkley, 26, was the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a dynamic career at Penn State. He posted a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games (all starts) last season while playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

The Giants' current regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did not draft Barkley, but he appeared to be part of their long-term plans. Reports indicated that the sides were negotiating a long-term deal up until the deadline.

Advertisement

The Las Vegas Raiders did not pick up the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie contract a year ago.

Jacobs, 25, responded by putting up 1,653 rushing yards on 340 touches (4.9 per attempt) and 12 touchdowns while starting all 17 games. He added 400 receiving yards in order to lead the league with 2,053 total yards from scrimmage. He was a first-team All-Pro and received his second Pro Bowl nod.

Advertisement

The Dallas Cowboys' running game will go through Pollard, who is taking over RB1 from the released Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard took part in offseason activities as he recovered from ankle surgery, and he is expected to be ready to go when training camp opens July 26.

Pollard, 26, was selected to his first Pro Bowl after last season, in which he ran for a career-high 1,007 yards. He added 39 receptions for 371 yards, and he scored a combined 12 touchdowns in 16 games (four starts).

Advertisement

--Field Level Media