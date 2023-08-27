Ryan Gauld's big night lifts Whitecaps past Timbers

Ryan Gauld had two goals and an assist as the Vancouver Whitecaps spoiled the debut of Portland interim coach Miles Joseph, defeating the host Timbers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Brian White added a goal and an assist for the Whitecaps (9-8-7, 34 points), who were opening a stretch of seven consecutive road matches. Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made three saves, including a diving stop on a header by Portland's Zac McGraw in the 87th minute that would've tied the score.

Felipe Mora and Evander scored for the Timbers (6-11-8, 26 points), who suffered their second consecutive defeat since the resumption of play following the Leagues Cup. Giovanni Savarese, who coached the Timbers for 5 1/2 seasons, leading them to two MLS Cup appearances, was fired Monday after a 5-0 loss at Houston last weekend.

Gauld opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Sam Adekugbe drove the ball down the left wing and sent a pass to Tristan Blackmon near the top of the penalty area. Blackmon's 15-yard shot made it under a defender before hitting White. The ball skittered toward the far post, where Gauld made a sliding attempt to get his foot on the ball and knock it into the net.

The Whitecaps doubled their advantage in the 36th minute. Ali Ahmed Ali found Gauld in stride running down the the field and he drove to the end line at the edge of the 18-yard box before sending a cross to White, who went up high over a defender to head the ball into the net from three yards out.

Mora got the Timbers on the scoreboard in the 53rd minute. Dairon Asprilla's cross from the right wing found Mora in the center of the field about eight yards out, and he put a header into the upper left corner of the net.

Gauld scored his second on a penalty kick in the 60th minute, putting a left-footed shot into the lower left corner of the net, just out of the reach of diving Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham. The Whitecaps were awarded the penalty when Evander tripped Richie Laryea just inside the top of the 18-yard box.

Evander pulled the Timbers within a goal in the 85th minute, taking a pass from Sebastian Blanco and putting a 10-yard shot inside the right post.

—Field Level Media