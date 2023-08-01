Ryan McMahon powers Rockies to 10-inning win over Padres

Ryan McMahon hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and also homered among his two hits as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Monday in Denver

Elehuris Montero had two hits for Colorado, and Brad Hand (3-1) got the win in relief. The Rockies won their second straight game after a four-game skid

Brendan Rodgers made his season debut for the Rockies after missing four months recovering from right shoulder labrum surgery. Batting fifth as the designated hitter, he went 1-for-4

San Diego's Trent Grisham belted a two-out solo homer to tie the game in the ninth inning. Juan Soto and Matthew Batten had three hits apiece and Jake Cronenworth added two hits for the Padres, who had their three-game winning streak snapped

The start of the game was delayed 2 hours, 20 minutes due to a storm that moved through the Denver area

Padres starter Seth Lugo allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Colorado starter Austin Gomber gave up two runs on six hits in six-plus innings. He fanned five and walked two

After Grisham took Justin Lawrence deep for his 11th homer of the season in the ninth, San Diego missed a chance to take the lead in the 10th. The Padres loaded the bases with no outs but couldn't score

The Rockies also loaded the bases in the 10th and won it when McMahon's fly ball to Soto in left field off reliever Nick Martinez (4-4) brought home Brenton Doyle

San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Soto led off with a single, moved to second on a walk to Manny Machado and third when Xander Bogaerts hit into a double play

Cronenworth hit a sharp single to center to bring home Soto

Colorado went ahead in the fifth. Rodgers led off with a single and went to second when shortstop Bogaerts dropped a relay at second on Michael Toglia's grounder. Harold Castro hit into a fielder's choice before Montero doubled. Toglia came home on the hit, and Castro also scored on the play thanks to an error by center fielder Grisham, making it 2-1

McMahon hit a solo shot in the sixth inning, his 17th long ball of the year, to extend the lead

