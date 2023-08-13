Ryan Mountcastle lifts O's over Mariners in 10

Ryan Mountcastle drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Baltimore Orioles edged the host Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday night

The Mariners had their eight-game winning streak snapped and missed an opportunity to move past Toronto for the American League's third and final wild-card berth

Baltimore's Cedric Mullins started the 10th at second base as the automatic runner and proceeded to steal third off Mariners reliever Andres Munoz (2-5). With one out, Mountcastle grounded a single up the middle against a drawn-in infield to plate Mullins

Baltimore closer Felix Bautista (7-2) pitched two innings for the victory, striking out the side in the 10th

On a night in which Felix Hernandez was inducted into the Mariners' Hall of Fame, right-hander George Kirby pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing just three hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out seven

Mountcastle led off the second inning by lining a single to right field. After Ryan O'Hearn flied out to left field, Kirby got Austin Hays to ground into an inning-ending double play

Hays singled to right with two outs in the eighth before Kirby got Adam Frazier to ground out to end the frame

Jordan Westburg led off the ninth by grounding a single to center. Westburg stole second as pinch hitter Gunnar Henderson struck out, giving the Orioles their first runner in scoring position. Westburg advanced to third on Adley Rutschman's groundout before Kirby got Mullins to foul out

Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin, making his first start since July 7 as Baltimore switches to a six-man rotation, stymied Seattle for five innings

Irvin, who was 0-6 with an 8.42 ERA in six previous starts against the Mariners, didn't allow a run and gave up two hits. He walked one and struck out six

Irvin allowed a leadoff double to Dylan Moore in the third and Moore advanced to third on Sam Haggerty's dribbler back to the mound. But Irvin struck out Jose Caballero and got Julio Rodriguez to pop out to second baseman Frazier in shallow right field to end the threat

The only other hit Irvin allowed was a two-out single by Teoscar Hernandez in the fourth

