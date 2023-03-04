Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' 4-point night carries Oilers past Jets

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win for the Edmonton Oilers against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had two goals and an assist, and Connor McDavid, whose five-game goal streak ended, had three assists for the Oilers, who have won four of their past six games.

Stuart Skinner made 25 saves.

Connor Hellebuyck allowed four goals on 24 shots before being replaced by David Rittich (seven saves) to start the third period. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who have lost seven of eight (1-6-1).

Draisaitl struck on an early power play to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. After McDavid sent a pass from the left circle into the slot, Nugent-Hopkins picked up the loose puck and quickly dished over to Draisaitl for a one-timer from the goal line at 2:06 of the first period.

Nugent-Hopkins made it 2-0 at 1:44 of the second period when he intercepted defenseman Dylan DeMelo's pass in the Jets' zone and skated into the slot for his 29th of the season, setting a career high.

Winnipeg had a chance to get on the board midway through the frame on a 2-on-1 but Nugent-Hopkins got his stick out to break up Nikolaj Ehler's pass for Nino Niederreiter.

Seconds later, the Oilers capitalized, with Nugent-Hopkins springing Yamamoto for a breakaway to push the lead to 3-0 at 9:18.

Yamamoto scored again 40 seconds later to extend it to 4-0. A pinching Brett Kulak sent a pass into the slot that hit the skate of teammate Klim Kostin and bounced to Yamamoto at 9:58.

Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play off a feed from McDavid at 2:26 of the third period.

Jonsson-Fjallby connected from the bottom of the right circle to make it 5-1 at 6:22.

Draisaitl made it 6-1 just over a minute later when he snuck a shot under the crossbar from the goal line.

Mark Scheifele cut it to 6-2 on the power play at 11:49 and Brenden Dillon brought Winnipeg to within 6-3 at 12:55.

--Field Level Media