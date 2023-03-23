Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

S Terrell Edmunds indicates he's done in Pittsburgh

By
Field Level Media
Jan 1, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at M&amp;amp;T Bank Stadium.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Terrell Edmunds appears to be in the midst of parting ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Thursday, the former first-round pick and free agent took to social media to show his appreciation to the city of Pittsburgh as well as his coaches and teammates.

"Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be a part of me and my journey!" Edmunds wrote Thursday on Twitter. "I'm thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! To my bruddas y'all kno how we rockin, it's gonna be luv until the wheels fall off."

The Steelers recently agreed to terms with fellow safety Damontae Kazee.

Edmunds, 26, had 70 tackles and a career-best two sacks in 15 games (all starts) last season. He played on a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2022.

He had 410 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions and 26 pass deflections in 79 games (75 starts) since being selected by the Steelers with the 28th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media