The Buffalo Sabres are working on contract extensions with defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power

General manager Kevyn Adams said Wednesday that both players have expressed a desire to sign long-term deals.

Dahlin, 23, and Power, 20, both have one season remaining on their current contracts.

"We see them as really important people and pieces of our franchise moving forward," Adams said, per TSN.

Dahlin was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He had 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games in 2022-23.

Power was the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 and registered 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) in 79 games in 2022-23.

--Field Level Media