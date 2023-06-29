Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Sabres F Jack Quinn (Achilles) out six months

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 4, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) moves the puck during the third period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
Apr 4, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) moves the puck during the third period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn is out six months with a ruptured Achilles, according to multiple reports

Watch
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Tuesday 3:26PM

Quinn was injured this week while training and the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft will miss the start of the 2023 regular season, Sportsnet reported Thursday.

Advertisement

Quinn, 21, had 37 points (14 goals) last season with Buffalo, playing 75 games.

The injury could push Matthew Savoie, another right winger and the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft, into a prominent role to begin the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Savoie had 185 total points the past two seasons with the Winnipeg Ice (WHL).

--Field Level Media