The Buffalo Sabres are bringing back their captain Kyle Okposo for the 2023-24 season

The team re-signed the 35-year-old to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million on Wednesday. The campaign will be Okposo's 17th in the NHL and eighth in Buffalo.

"I can't say enough good things about him as a person, what he's done in the locker room," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said at season's end. "I see it over and over again, day after day, players are down, whatever's going on in their life, they're talking to him. And I just think it's, we're lucky to have him.

Okposo just completed a seven-year, $42 million contract he signed in the 2016 offseason.

He tallied 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) this past season. He has 592 points (230 goals, 362 assists) in 984 career games with the New York Islanders (2007-16) and Sabres. The Islanders selected Okposo No. 7 overall in the 2006 draft

--Field Level Media