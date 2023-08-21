NFL

Saints and Texans cancel joint practice sessions

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Jul 30, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.
Image: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints and Houston Texans mutually agreed to cancel this week's joint practice sessions in New Orleans.

Watch
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 4:43PM
Whining or Wine-ing? James Harden vs Daryl Morey | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:15PM

"After our head coaches spoke earlier today, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season," the Texans said in a statement. "A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized."

Advertisement

No specific reason for the change was provided, but it comes in the wake of multiple scraps breaking out in chippy joint sessions around the league this preseason.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Texans in the NFL's final preseason game on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media