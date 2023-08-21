Saints and Texans cancel joint practice sessions

The Saints and Houston Texans mutually agreed to cancel this week's joint practice sessions in New Orleans.

"After our head coaches spoke earlier today, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season," the Texans said in a statement. "A revised practice schedule for each team will be communicated once finalized."

No specific reason for the change was provided, but it comes in the wake of multiple scraps breaking out in chippy joint sessions around the league this preseason.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Texans in the NFL's final preseason game on Sunday night.

