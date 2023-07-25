Saints bring back TE Jimmy Graham, sign G Trai Turner

Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham signed a one-year contract on Tuesday to return to the New Orleans Saints

Financial terms were not disclosed for Graham, who spent his first five NFL seasons with the Saints (2010-14). He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks along with a fourth-round pick in 2015 in exchange for center Max Unger and a first-round selection in that year's draft

Also on Tuesday, the Saints reached a one-year deal with New Orleans native Trai Turner. The guard is a five-time Pro Bowl selection

Graham, 36, had just 14 catches for 167 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games with the Chicago Bears in 2021. He did not play in 2022.

Graham has 713 receptions for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns in 184 career games with Saints, Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Bears (2020-21)

Graham will join a congested tight-end room in New Orleans that includes hybrid Taysom Hill as well as Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Jesse James.

Turner, 30, has started 118 of the 126 career games in which he has played with the Carolina Panthers (2014-19), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2021) and Washington Commanders (2022).

--Field Level Media