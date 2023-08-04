Saints DE Cam Jordan signs two-year, $27.5M extension

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan signed a two-year contract worth a reported $27.5 million to keep him in New Orleans through the 2025 season

Jordan, a first-round pick in 2011, has spent his entire career in New Orleans and wanted to sign a deal that would lead him into retirement with the franchise

Advertisement

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection said Friday he wanted to continue playing to make sure his kids had vivid memories of his football career. Jordan also flew his father in for the morning press conference to celebrate the new deal

"I know one mode and that's to go as hard as I can," Jordan said Friday. "It's just this innate ability to wake up and want to go get it.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jordan, 34, is the franchise leader in sacks with 115.5 and has an active streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least 7.5 sacks. He had 8.5 sacks in 2022

"I couldn't see myself being anywhere but the New Orleans Saints," Jordan said

Jordan's father is former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan, who played 13 seasons in the NFL. This will be Cam Jordan's 13th season

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi