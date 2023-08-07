Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Saints host Kareem Hunt with RB needs multiplying

By
Field Level Media
Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt is scheduled to visit the Saints on Monday as questions arise around the team's depth at the position

Starter Alvin Kamara is suspended until Week 4 and Eno Benjamin will miss the entire season after rupturing his Achilles on Saturday

Hunt, the primary backup to Nick Chubb with the Browns last season, is a former NFL rushing champion with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined Cleveland in 2019 and served an eight-game suspension for domestic violence. Hunt had 123 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns in 2022

The Saints have other options at the ready, including newcomer Jamaal Williams and third-round pick Kendre Miller

A third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hunt led the league with 1,327 yards and scored eight touchdowns as a rookie. He turned 28 on Sunday

Kamara was suspended for his role in a fight in Las Vegas, which fell under the umbrella of the NFL off-field conduct policy

--Field Level Medi