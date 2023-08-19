Saints' Jimmy Graham out of hospital after arrest, likely seizure

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was released from a Southern California hospital Saturday after suffering a possible seizure.

The team said Graham experienced a "medical episode" and became disoriented on Friday night before he was arrested by Los Angeles-area police.

Authorities found him walking in the street and took him into custody on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Graham, 36, was later transported to a local hospital where he remained overnight for supervision and testing.

The Saints said that Dr. John Amoss, who believes Graham likely had a seizure, is overseeing the 12-year NFL veteran's care.

"He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers," read a team statement.

Originally a third-round pick by New Orleans in 2010, Graham re-signed with the Saints in free agency in July after sitting out the 2022 season.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 713 receptions for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns in 184 games (132 starts) with the Saints (2010-14), Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21).

—Field Level Media