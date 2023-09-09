Saints OL Cesar Ruiz agrees to 4-year extension

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz agreed to a four-year contract extension Saturday, keeping him locked in with the team through the 2027 season.

Per ESPN, the deal is worth up to $46 million, including $30 million guaranteed.

Ruiz, 24, started all 14 games he played in for the Saints last season and has started 40 of his 46 games played at either right guard or center. He started all 17 games in 2021.

Advertisement

Ruiz was a first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) by New Orleans in 2020 out of Michigan.

—Field Level Media