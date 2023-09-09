NFL

Saints OL Cesar Ruiz agrees to 4-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz agreed to a four-year contract extension Saturday, keeping him locked in with the team through the 2027 season.

Watch
Which Team USA player will have the most success this NBA season? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How long will injury sideline Rams' Cooper Kupp? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 11:52AM
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 1:09PM

Per ESPN, the deal is worth up to $46 million, including $30 million guaranteed.

Ruiz, 24, started all 14 games he played in for the Saints last season and has started 40 of his 46 games played at either right guard or center. He started all 17 games in 2021.

Advertisement

Ruiz was a first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) by New Orleans in 2020 out of Michigan.

—Field Level Media