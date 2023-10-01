NFL

Saints QB Derek Carr active vs. Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Saints 18-17.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be active for their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Carr was listed as questionable following the AC joint sprain he sustained in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. He participated in practice on Friday, the same day his coach commented on his availability.

"Can he go out and execute his job?" New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said. "That's really all this is."

Multiple media outlets reported that the Saints (2-1) have been preparing for Carr to start, barring any setbacks Sunday. If Carr is unable to go, Jameis Winston will start in his place against the Buccaneers (2-1).

In last Sunday's 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Carr landed hard on his right shoulder when he was sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary on a third-down play with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Saints led 17-0 when Carr was hurt before Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points.

Winston completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards.

The Saints' listed inactives for Sunday included cornerback Paulson Adebo, safety Jordan Howden, quarterback Jake Luton, tight end Foster Moreau, wide receiver A.T. Perry, defensive end Kyle Phillips and guard Cesar Ruiz.

The Buccaneers listed cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, tight end Payne Durham, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey, cornerback Derrek Pitts, tackle Brandon Walton and linebacker Markees Watts as inactive.

—Field Level Media