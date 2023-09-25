Saints QB Derek Carr week-to-week with sprained AC joint

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder and is considered week-to-week.

Head coach Dennis Allen said Carr felt better Monday and would be available when "he's healthy enough ... I can't tell you when that's going to be."

Jameis Winston would start against the Buccaneers this week if Carr isn't cleared. Carr was injured at Green Bay and left in the third quarter.

"We'll evaluate him as we go through the week this week," Allen said Monday. "I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. He felt better today than he did yesterday, so we're not making any decisions today, not ruling anything out."

Carr landed hard on his right shoulder when he was sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary on a third-down play with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. The Saints led 17-0 when Carr was hurt before Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points.

Winston completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards. Allen said the Saints didn't change the offense when the quarterback switch happened.

"I don't think so, no. I don't think what we were doing really changed at all," Allen said. "Look, I think Jameis did some good things in the game. Ultimately we drove ourselves down there and gave ourselves an opportunity. We didn't finish."

—Field Level Media