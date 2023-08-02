Saints RB Alvin Kamara meeting commish Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is in New York on Wednesday to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Kamara has said he anticipates receiving a suspension for his role in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas that recently culminated in his pleading to a misdemeanor

Kamara had been charged with a felony in the case in which a man was beaten on the eve of the Pro Bowl. He was sentenced to community service and will have to pay $100,000 to the victim for medical bills. Kamara also reached a civil settlement with the victim, Darnell Greene Jr., which included a public apology

But now he has to plead his case with Goodell in a meeting Kamara requested

"I think Alvin really wants to get out ahead of this and have a chance to visit with Roger and kind of give him his side of the story," Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday. "And look, at the end of the day, I think part of it is, 'Let's get some resolution with where we're at and move forward.' I think Alvin is looking forward to putting this behind him and focusing in on what he has to do to be the best he can for our team this season.

The incident occurred at Drai's After Hours nightclub, located in the basement of the Cromwell Hotel

Kamara, 27, appeared in 15 games (13 starts) and ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The five-time Pro Bowl selection added 57 catches for 490 yards and two TDs

