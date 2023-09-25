NFL

Saints RB Alvin Kamara returns from suspension

By
Field Level Media
Aug 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) looks on during training camp at the Caesars Superdome.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's three-game NFL suspension ended on Monday.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is eligible to rejoin the Saints (2-1), who are anxiously awaiting word on quarterback Derek Carr's shoulder injury.

The league suspended Kamara, 28, on Aug. 4 for his involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas that left a man injured. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 30 hours of community service and required to pay more than $100,000 to the victim for medical bills.

New Orleans suffered its first loss Sunday, squandering a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead at Lambeau Field in an 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Kamara has rushed for 5,135 yards and 49 touchdowns and caught 430 passes for 3,753 yards and 22 scores in 88 games (58 starts) since the Saints drafted him in the third round in 2017.

In his absence, versatile quarterback Taysom Hill leads the Saints with 91 rushing yards on 16 carries through three games.

Carr left in the third quarter on Sunday after his right (passing) shoulder hit the turf and was transported to a Green Bay hospital. According to multiple reports, the initial diagnosis was an AC sprain.

—Field Level Media