Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles

Field Level Media
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Eno Benjamin (31) runs to the locker room after the game against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Image: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints running back Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles during Saturday's training camp practice, coach Dennis Allen said

Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Benjamin, who had to leave the field on a cart, will have surgery to repair the injury

The news involving Benjamin comes one day after fellow Saints running back Alvin Kamara received a three-game suspension for his role in a nightclub altercation at Las Vegas in February 2022 that left a man injured. Offseason acquisition Jamaal Williams and third-round draft pick Kendre Miller are expected to pick up the slack in Kamara's absence

"Any time you lose one of your better players for any period of time, it's disappointing, but I think a three-game suspension is a pretty good outcome for us," Allen said of Kamara. "We'll adjust accordingly and move forward

"... The great thing about it is we know what it is and we know we're going to have Alvin for 14 games and he'll still be a big part of what we're doing.

Unfortunately for the Saints, the same cannot be said for Benjamin. He likely will miss the upcoming season

Benjamin, 24, rushed for 313 yards and two touchdowns and had 25 catches for 193 yards while playing in 15 games last season split between the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Saints

He has totaled 431 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 31 catches for 235 yards in 24 career games (three starts) with the Cardinals, Texans and Saints

--Field Level Medi