Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller (knee) to undergo MRI exam

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller will undergo an MRI exam after injuring his knee during Sunday's 26-24 preseason victory over the visiting Kansas City Chiefs

Miller injured the knee in the third quarter and didn't return. Coach Dennis Allen said he believed Miller injured his right knee

If so, that is the same knee Miller injured while playing for TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Michigan on Dec. 31. The injury forced Miller to miss the ensuing national championship game against Georgia

Miller was a third-round pick (71st overall) by the Saints in April's draft

If Miller is seriously injured, it will further deplete the Saints at running back. New Orleans will be without star running back Alvin Kamara for the first three weeks while he serves a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy

In addition, Eno Benjamin is out after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a recent practice

New Orleans worked out Kareem Hunt last week but didn't sign the former 1,000-yard rusher

Offseason free-agent signee Jamaal Williams is slated to open the season as the starting running back. He had 28 yards on nine carries against the Chiefs

Williams is coming off a career-best season for the Detroit Lions in which had rushed for 1,066 yards and an NFL-leading 17 rushing touchdowns. Only Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers (18) scored more total touchdowns

Undrafted free agent Ellis Merriweather gained 24 yards on nine rushes and also caught had two catches for 17 yards against the Chiefs. One of the receptions was a 2-yard touchdown

Overall, New Orleans rushed for 93 yards on 28 rushes against Kansas City

