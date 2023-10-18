NFL

Saints rule out both starting OTs, backup for ‘TNF’

By
Field Level Media
Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints ruled out starting offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk (concussion) and James Hurst (ankle) along with backup tackle Landon Young (hip) for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Penning is expected to draw the start at one of the tackle spots. Penning started the first five games of the season, playing 100 percent of the snaps. He was benched ahead of last week's loss to the Houston Texans but played 78 percent of the snaps.

The Saints also ruled out tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring). Linebacker Demario Davis (knee) is questionable and a game-time decision. Also questionable are starting safety Tyrann Mathieu (foot), running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) and safety Lonnie Johnson (hamstring).

Guard Andrus Peat (groin), however, is listed without a game status after being limited in practice this week.

Ramczyk, 29, has started all 95 games he's played in since being selected No. 32 overall by the Saints in the 2017 draft.

Hurst, 31, started all six games this season, his fourth in New Orleans.

Young, 26, has played in four games this season but was inactive in Week 5 and didn't play last week.

The Saints (3-3) host the Jaguars (4-2) to kick off Week 7.

—Field Level Media