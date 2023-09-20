NFL

Saints S Marcus Maye suspended three games by NFL

By
Field Level Media
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) pushes away New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) during the first quarter at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
Image: Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was suspended three games without pay by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league policy on substances of abuse.

The suspension stems from Maye's arrest in 2021 for driving under the influence in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He received six months' probation and was given 50 community service hours after accepting a plea deal on Aug. 22.

Maye is eligible to return to the roster on Oct. 9, one day after the Saints' game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Maye, 30, becomes the third Saints player to be currently suspended, joining running back Alvin Kamara and rookie quarterback Jake Haener.

Maye has 13 tackles, one interception and one sack in two games this season for the Saints (2-0).

He recorded 385 tackles, seven interceptions and 4.5 sacks in 72 career games (all starts) with the New York Jets (2017-21) and Saints. He was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

—Field Level Media