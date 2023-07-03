Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!
NFL

Saints TE Foster Moreau says his cancer is in remission

By
Field Level Media
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau said on Monday that his Hodgkin's lymphoma is in full remission, less than four months after he was diagnosed in late March

"After a few tumultuous months, I've been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma!" Moreau wrote on Twitter. "I'm so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended. AMDG"

The acronym AMDG is an abbreviation of the Latin phrase meaning "For the greater glory of God."

Moreau, 26, is a New Orleans native who played his college football at LSU before being selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Moreau was a free agent last spring and had a visit with the Saints, where team physician Dr. John Amoss was able to detect the symptoms of his lymphoma

"The day after the diagnosis, the day after the physical, my agent got a call from (Saints general manager) Mickey Loomis and he said, ‘We're still interested in him. We still value him as a player and even more as a person,'" Moreau said in May. "That was so comforting for me, knowing that regardless of where I went through this process, there was a real good chance I wind up here.

Moreau participated in organized team activities with New Orleans in late May and told reporters he had completed his cancer treatment. Moreau had a rare and slow-moving form of Hodgkin's lymphoma, and treatment included receiving a drip infusion "for about six to eight hours, (for) one day, probably a month and a half ago."

In four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau played in 61 games (34 starts) and caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had career highs of 33 receptions and 420 yards in 2022, with two touchdowns.

--Field Level Media