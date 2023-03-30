Salvador Perez named fourth ever Royals captain

The Kansas City Royals named 11-year veteran Salvador Perez their team captain, just the fourth player in club history to hold the honor

George Brett, Frank White and Mike Sweeney were the other players to hold the title of Royals captain. And all three players were on hand in the clubhouse Thursday to present Perez a jersey with a "C" on the right side of his chest

A seven-time All-Star, Perez helped the club to World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, earning Fall Classic MVP honors in 2015 when the Royals defeated the New York Mets

Perez, 32, has 223 career home runs, second most in club history. He led the American League with 48 of those home runs in 2021, when he finished seventh in American League MVP voting. Perez also had an AL-best 121 of his 732 career RBIs in 2021. In 1,254 career games, he is a .268 hitter with a .764 OPS.

Perez is a five-time AL Gold Glove Award winner at catcher, including four consecutive from 2013-16.

