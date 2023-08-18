NFL

Sam Howell named Commanders starting QB

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Aug 11, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Image: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell will be under center to start the season, coach Ron Rivera announced Friday.

Watch
Will Conor McGregor's next fight be the greatest comeback ever? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Will Sage Steele benefit from leaving ESPN? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Whining or Wine-ing? James Harden vs Daryl Morey | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

"Sam's our guy," Rivera said. "I'm very confident and comfortable saying he's our starter."

Advertisement

The Commanders open the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 10.

Friday's announcement wasn't a surprising one, considering Howell has worked with the starters since the beginning of spring practices. Offseason acquisition Jacoby Brissett replaced Howell for a number of first-team snaps prior to the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns last Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howell completed 9 of 12 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 17-15 victory over Cleveland.

"This was about what Sam did," Rivera said. "Jacoby has been a true pro and done everything asked, and he's also helped mentor Sam. He's a more than viable quarterback. But there were certain things Sam had to show us and everybody knew from my perspective it was Sam's to lose and he did nothing to lose it."

Howell, who turns 23 next month, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft out of North Carolina.

His lone appearance last season was in the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media