Same injury, different year for Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

By
Field Level Media
Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Tannehill has an ankle injury similar to what he initially suffered in 2022, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

With the Titans heading into their bye week, Vrabel said Tannehill "will get treatment around the clock" in the hopes he'll be ready to face the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29.

"This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week," Vrabel said.

If Tannehill is not ready in time, Vrabel did not say whether the Titans would start second-year pro Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis at quarterback.

Tannehill left the third quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London with a right ankle injury. Willis, No. 2 on the depth chart ahead of Levis, subbed in and went 4-for-5 passing for 74 yards.

Tannehill missed two games last season with an ankle injury, returned, re-injured it and wound up on injured reserve.

He has completed 62.0 percent of his passes this season for 1,128 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.

He is the Titans' starter as long as he is healthy, Vrabel said.

—Field Level Media