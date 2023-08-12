Sandy Alcantara tosses CG as Marlins edge Yankees

Sandy Alcantara struck out a season-high 10 batters to highlight his third complete game in 2023, lifting the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday

Alcantara (5-10) allowed one run on five hits to secure his 12th career complete game. The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner struck out the side in the eighth inning and fanned one more batter in the ninth to cap his 116-pitch performance

Miami's Luis Arraez belted a two-run homer in the first inning and Joey Wendle had an RBI single in the fourth. Jake Burger and Jesus Sanchez each had two hits to send the Marlins to their third win in their last four games

New York's Isiah Kiner-Falefa ripped an RBI single in the seventh inning. Gleyber Torres had a single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games for the Yankees, who have lost four of their last six contests

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to open the first inning before Arraez deposited a 0-1 fastball from Michael King (3-5) off the second deck in right-center field. Arraez's homer was his fourth of the season and first since June 24

Arraez, who leads the majors with a .365 batting average, entered the contest mired in a 1-for-13 slump

Miami extended its lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. Burger was hit by a pitch from Jhony Brito and advanced to second on a single by Sanchez. Wendle followed two batters later with a single to left field to plate Burger

Billy McKinney walked with one out in the seventh inning and advanced to second on a balk, marking the Yankees' first runner in scoring position. He didn't stay there for long, as he came home on Kiner-Falefa's single to right field

Alcantara got out of the jam in the seventh by inducing Harrison Bader to ground out before striking out rookie Anthony Volpe

Making his first start of the season, King took the loss after yielding two runs on four hits in two innings

