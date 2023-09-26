Saquon Barkley day-to-day, Giants off until Thursday

Running back Saquon Barkley is considered day-to-day as the New York Giants return to work in preparation for a Monday night home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Barkley won't do much in Tuesday's "jog-through" session. The team will take Wednesday off and return Thursday, when they will release their first injury report for the week.

"But he's really now, I'd say, in the day-to-day category," Daboll said of the former No. 2 overall pick. "Feels a lot better today, but we'll kind of take that all the way throughout the week and see how he improves."

Barkley, 26, suffered an ankle sprain in Week 2 toward the end of the Giants' 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. Reports said Barkley was expected to miss three weeks, but Daboll called Barkley "a quick healer."

He wasn't back in time to face the San Francisco 49ers on a short week. New York lost 30-12 without him last Thursday with Matt Breida carrying the load at running back.

Barkley missed time with ankle injuries in 2019 and 2021. His 2020 season was also cut short due to a torn ACL in Week 2.

"To me I think every injury is different, even though it's the same body part," Daboll said Tuesday. "Let him rehab, let him get with the trainers, get a feel for where he's at. Let's talk to the trainers and see where they are at with his injury and then make the decision when it comes time to make the decision, but he's getting better. We'll see how it goes."

Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries and caught nine passes for 41 yards and another score.

Daboll said left guard Ben Bredeson cleared concussion protocol and left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is doing "better" after missing back-to-back games.

—Field Level Media