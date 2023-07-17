Saquon Barkley: 'It is what it is' after Giants, RB miss deal deadline

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants did not come to an agreement on a long-term contract by Monday afternoon's deadline, several reports said

Barkley chimed in on Twitter minutes before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, simply writing, "It is what it is."

Advertisement

The running back received the franchise tag for the 2023 season and has not signed the $10.09 million tender, meaning he can hold out from training camp as long as he chooses without penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barkley, 26, was the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a dynamic career at Penn State. He posted a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games (all starts) last season while playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

The Giants' current regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll did not draft Barkley, but he appeared to be part of their long-term plans. Reports indicated that the sides were negotiating a long-term deal up until the deadline

Advertisement

But the front office continued a leaguewide trend of not readily handing out big contracts to running backs. Barkley, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys all failed to receive a long-term extension by Monday's deadline. Pollard has signed his tender, while Jacobs has not.

Along with tagging Barkley, New York gave quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract extension with $82 million fully guaranteed in March.

Advertisement

In 60 games (all starts) across five seasons, Barkley has gained 4,249 yards on the ground (4.5 per attempt) with 29 rushing touchdowns. He also has caught 247 passes for 1,820 yards and eight touchdowns.

--Field Level Media