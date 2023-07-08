Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson hurt in Vegas debuts

Field Level Media
Jul 7, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) dribbles the ball against Houston Rockets guard/forward Nate Hinton (62) during the first half at Thomas &amp; Mack Center.
Image: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft left their Summer League debuts with injuries Friday night.

Portland guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick, and Houston guard Amen Thompson, the No. 4 selection, played well before exiting the Rockets' 100-99 win against the Trail Blazers in Las Vegas

Henderson left in the third quarter with an injured right shoulder and did not return. Thompson fell awkwardly in the fourth quarter while attempting to block a shot and departed with an injured left ankle.

"It's pretty sore," said Thompson, who also did not return and finished with 16 points, five assists, four rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Thompson is scheduled to have an MRI on Saturday.

Blazers Summer League coach Jonah Herscu did not have an update on Henderson after the game, saying only that the trainers were "just being cautious with it," per ESPN.

Henderson finished with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds.

Both teams return to action Sunday, with Houston scheduled to face Detroit and Portland taking on San Antonio and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

--Field Level Media