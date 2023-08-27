Racing

Scott Dixon wins Bommarito, draws closer to IndyCar points lead

By
Field Level Media
Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon (9) of New Zealand heads down the straight away during the Gallagher Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
Image: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Dixon of New Zealand brought his No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda to victory lane for the second time in as many races, winning the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Sunday in Madison, Ill.

After prevailing earlier this month on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Dixon's victory Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway pushed him closer to IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou of Spain.

Palou, who finished seventh on Sunday, leads Dixon, his Ganassi teammate, by just 74 points with two races remaining in the season.

"We won't lift until we're totally out of it, but I know everybody on this team does a tremendous job to be 1-2 in the championship right now and for all of us to have such a great year," Dixon said on the NBC Sports broadcast. "It's a shame that our wins came kind of later in the season, but we'll keep pushing here and see what we come up with."

Dixon took just three pit stops, led 123 laps and beat second-place Pato O'Ward of Mexico by a resounding 22.2256 seconds Sunday.

David Malukas placed third. Alexander Rossi and New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin rounded out the top five.

At Indianapolis this month, Dixon, 43, extended his IndyCar record streak to 19 straight seasons with at least one victory. He has won six IndyCar Series championships (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020).

—Field Level Media