Send us a tip!
NFL

Seahawks agree to re-sign backup QB Drew Lock

By
Field Level Media
Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) take the field before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks secured their backup quarterback on Thursday, agreeing to re-sign Drew Lock to a one-year deal.

NFL Media reported that Lock's new contract will be worth $4 million in 2022, with incentives that could lift it to $7.5 million for next season.

General manager John Schneider later verified the news on his Seattle radio show.

Ten days ago the team reached an agreement with their QB1 from last season, veteran Geno Smith, who is back on a three-year, $75 million deal after his surprising Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.

Lock, 26, was acquired from the Denver Broncos in last offseason's blockbuster trade involving Seahawks all-time passing leader, Russell Wilson. Lock battled Smith for Seattle's top QB spot through the summer, but Smith won the job and took every snap at the position.

Lock's only action with the Seahawks on the field was last summer when he went 24 of 39 for 273 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the preseason.

A second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri, Lock showed promise by going 4-1 in five rookie starts for Denver, throwing seven touchdown passes while getting intercepted just three times. However, he lost 12 of his 16 starts over the following two seasons as his play was marked by inconsistency. He threw 15 passes picks in 2020, tied with Carson Wentz for most in the league.

In 24 career games, Lock is 8-13 as a starter and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards with 25 TDs and 20 interceptions.

--Field Level Media

