Seahawks get past Cowboys with TDs in 2nd quarter

DeeJay Dallas and SaRodorick Thompson Jr. rushed for touchdowns and Drew Lock threw for 119 yards as the host Seattle Seahawks defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-14 in an NFL preseason game on Saturday night.

Dallas' 1-yard rush put Seattle ahead to stay at 10-7 about midway through the second quarter, and Thompson also scored from 1 yard out to increase the lead to 17-7 with 2:35 left in the first half. Thompson led all ball carriers with 50 yards on 11 rushes.

Lock was sandwiched between Geno Smith and Holton Ahlers at quarterback for the Seahawks and completed 5 of 6 passes.

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott not playing in the preseason for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush and Will Grier combined for 232 yards. Rush completed 9 of 14 passes for 96 yards and a 6-yard scoring toss to Rico Dowdle. Grier went 13 of 18 for 136 yards and was intercepted once.

Jalen Tolbert had four catches for 66 yards for Dallas.

—Field Level Media