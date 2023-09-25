Seahawks S Jamal Adams ‘so ready’ for Week 4 debut

Seattle safety Jamal Adams is set to return from injury this week and make his 2023 debut against the New York Giants, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced Monday, adding that the three-time Pro Bowler is "jacked up and excited."

Adams tore his quad tendon in Week 1 of the 2022 season and was just able to start practicing again, in earnest, ahead of Week 2 this season.

"He is so ready," Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show. "As jacked up and excited of a player as he is, we've just got to keep him calmed down. I've already started talking to him about that so he doesn't lose his brains because he's so fired up to play."

The game will also mark Adams' return to MetLife Stadium, where he played three seasons with the New York Jets until Seattle acquired him in a July 2020 trade.

Adams, 27, has 21.5 sacks and 446 tackles to go with four interceptions in 71 games (all starts) with the Jets and Seahawks. The Jets selected him No. 6 overall in the 2017 draft.

The Seahawks improved to 2-1 with a 37-27 win over the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

