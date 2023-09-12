Seahawks sign 41-year-old Jason Peters

Injuries impacting the offensive line led to the Seahawks signing 41-year-old Jason Peters to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Peters' agent confirmed the signing, which first was reported Monday night.

Seattle ended the Week 1 loss to the Rams with starting offensive tackles Charles Cross, selected No. 9 overall by Seattle in the 2022 draft, and Abe Lucas, a third-rounder in 2022, dealing with injuries. Cross has a toe injury and Lucas is being evaluated due to what head coach Pete Carroll said Monday was an "old knee injury."

Peters has played in 18 seasons since entering the NFL in 2004 after being undrafted out of Arkansas.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro previously suited up for the Buffalo Bills (2004-08), Philadelphia Eagles (2009-20), Chicago Bears (2021) and Dallas Cowboys (2022). He played in 10 games (one start) last season with the Cowboys.

A Super Bowl champion with the Eagles during the 2017 season, Peters has started 219 of the 238 career games in which he has appeared. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

