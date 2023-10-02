Seahawks stuff Giants, cruise to 24-3 win

Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown and had two of Seattle's 11 sacks as the Seahawks continued their Monday night mastery with a 24-3 victory against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown and Geno Smith threw a TD pass to DK Metcalf as the Seahawks (3-1) improved to 29-12 all-time on Monday Night Football, with their .707 winning percentage the best in league history.

The Giants (1-3), who played without star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), managed just 248 yards of total offense.

New York quarterback Daniel Jones completed 27 of 34 passes for 203 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He also rushed for a team-high 66 yards on 10 carries.

With the Giants trailing 14-3 late in the third quarter, Jones scrambled for a 10-yard gain on fourth-and-1 from the Seattle 16 on New York's lone trip into the red zone. Two plays later, Jones tried to hit Parris Campbell, but the throw was behind the receiver and was picked off by Witherspoon.

Smith threw for 110 yards on 13-for-20 passing. He missed the final 9:28 of the second quarter while being evaluated for a knee injury. Drew Lock stepped in under center and led a TD drive in Smith's absence.

The Seahawks opened the scoring on the final play of the first quarter. Smith scrambled to his right and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to a diving Metcalf in the back corner of the end zone. That capped a two-play drive set up by Mario Edwards Jr., who sacked Jones and forced a fumble that was recovered by Jordyn Brooks at the New York 15-yard line and returned to the 7.

The Giants, who have yet to score a first-half touchdown this season, got a 55-yard field goal from Graham Gano with 3:05 remaining before intermission.

Lock led the Seahawks on a seven play, 75-yard drive, capped by Walker's 1-yard scoring run, to make it 14-3 with 1:39 left in the second quarter. Walker's TD plunge came after a third-and-10 screen pass to tight end Noah Fant, who broke a tackle and tight-roped down the sideline for 51 yards to the 1.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, playing in his first game since tearing his quadriceps in the 2022 season opener, lasted just nine plays before suffering a concussion when getting kneed in the head while trying to make a tackle on a scrambling Jones. Adams didn't return.

—Field Level Media