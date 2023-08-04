Seahawks WR D'Wayne Eskridge suspended for first 6 games

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday

In a statement sent to ESPN, Eskridge's attorney said the wide receiver was arrested and charged in February following an incident with the mother of his child

The misdemeanor charges will be dismissed in 12 months upon completion of domestic violence moral recognition therapy, according to the statement. Eskridge, 26, has begun the therapy program and "took responsibility for his role in the incident," according to the statement

"D'Wayne deeply regrets any embarrassment this incident has caused his family, the Seahawks, and the NFL," the statement concluded

The Seahawks issued a statement saying, "We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol.

Eskridge is eligible to participate in all training camp practices and preseason games, and he will be allowed back on the Seahawks' active roster on Oct. 23

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound receiver was a second-round pick (56th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. In two seasons limited by various injuries, he has played in 20 games and caught 17 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. He also has rushed six times for 69 yards

