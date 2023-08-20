MMA

Sean O'Malley KOs Aljamain Sterling to secure bantamweight belt

Sean O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion on Saturday night by knocking out Aljamain Sterling during the main event at UFC 292 in Boston.

O'Malley (17-1-0) used a vicious right hook to Sterling's face to send the defending champ to the mat, where O'Malley then used a barrage of punches to end the bout just 51 seconds into the second round.

It was the fifth victory for O'Malley over his last six UFC fights. He settled for a no-contest on July 2, 2022, after accidentally poking Pedro Munhoz in the eye.

Sterling saw a nine-fight winning streak come to an end.

Zhang Weili (24-3-0) beat Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) by unanimous decision to defend her women's strawweight title. The cards read 50-43, 50-44, 49-45 in favor of Weili.

Ian Garry (13-0-0), Mario Bautista (13-2-0) and Marlon Vera (21-8-1) also won their fights by unanimous decision on Saturday.

