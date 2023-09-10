MMA

Sean Strickland grabs middleweight belt at UFC 293

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Israel Adesanya (not pictured) during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena.
Sean Strickland became the new middleweight champion on Saturday night by beating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney.

The cards read 49-46, 49-46, 49-46 in favor of Strickland (28-5-0), who has won three consecutive UFC bouts and nine of his last 11. Adesanya (24-3-0) has lost two of his last three fights.

Strickland landed 137 strikes compared to Adesanya's 94 to take the belt.

In other action, Alexander Volkov (37-10-0) used an Ezekiel choke to best Tai Tuivasa (15-6-0) in a heavyweight match. In a flyweight battle, Manel Kape (19-6-0) used 77 strikes to the head to topple Felipe dos Santos (7-1-0) by unanimous decision, with the cards reading 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.

Justin Tafa (7-3-0) won his heavyweight bout, and Tyson Pedro (10-4-0) prevailed in a light heavyweight skirmish.

—Field Level Media