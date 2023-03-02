Season in jeopardy for Rockies 2B Brendan Rodgers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers may need season-ending surgery for his dislocated shoulder, manager Bud Black confirmed Thursday.

Black said multiple MRIs showed that the damage to his left shoulder was worse than the team initially thought after he sustained the injury on Tuesday.

"There's trauma to the capsule into the joint and all the surrounding tissues that keep the shoulder intact and secure," Black said.

A Gold Glove winner last season, Rodgers was hurt while diving for a ground ball in a Cactus League game against the Texas Rangers in Surprise, Ariz. A trainer had to pop his shoulder back into place on the field.

"This setback is a tough one because I really do think that he was ready for a big year," Black said.

Rodgers, 26, batted .266 with 13 homers and 63 RBIs in 137 games in 2022.

He is batting .266 with 28 homers and 123 RBIs in 271 career games since being selected by the Rockies with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Black also confirmed Thursday that reliever Lucas Gilbreath is expected to have Tommy John surgery and miss the 2023 season. The 26-year-old left-hander was 2-0 with a 4.19 ERA in 47 bullpen appearances last season.

