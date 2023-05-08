Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Seattle's Lumen Field to host opening round of MLB draft

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tigers starting pitcher Paul Skenes on the mound as The LSU Tigers take on the Butler Bulldogs at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Friday, March 3, 2023. Lsu Vs Butler Baseball 5117
Tigers starting pitcher Paul Skenes on the mound as The LSU Tigers take on the Butler Bulldogs at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Friday, March 3, 2023. Lsu Vs Butler Baseball 5117
Image: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, will host the 2023 Major League Baseball draft, MLB announced Monday.

Watch
Is Suns owner Mat Ishbia's tweet window dressing for imminent revenge? | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Flopping Suns owner Mat Ishbia should've been ejected after Nikola Jokic incident | Andy Reacts
An hour ago
Jackson Mahomes gives Antonio Brown a run for his money | Worst of the Week
Friday 1:27PM

The draft is part of the festivities of the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Mariners. The area surrounding Lumen Field, across the street from the Mariners' stadium, is playing a role in the game week festivities.

Advertisement

The first round of the draft is set for July 9. The All-Star Game will be played July 11.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the No. 1 pick, followed by the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins.

Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger
61% off
Swimline Giant Peacock Pool Lounger

Cute and practical
This comfy and ultra-durable pool lounger looks like a peacock. Cute!

Advertisement

Two LSU players, outfielder Dylan Crews and right-hander Paul Skenes, could be the first teammates selected Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft.

--Field Level Media