Tennis

Sebastian Baez upsets Borna Coric in Winston-Salem semis

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 30, 2023; Paris,France; Sebastian Baez (ARG) returns a shot during his match against Gael Monfils (FRA) on day three at Stade Roland-Garros.
May 30, 2023; Paris,France; Sebastian Baez (ARG) returns a shot during his match against Gael Monfils (FRA) on day three at Stade Roland-Garros.
Image: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina worked 3 hours, 19 minutes to upset top-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2) on Friday and advance to the final of the Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Yesterday
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Baez's title-match foe will be fifth-seeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, who got a walkover win in the semifinals when third-seeded Sebastian Korda of the United States withdrew due to an ankle injury.

Advertisement

Baez will be seeking his second consecutive tournament championship heading into the U.S. Open in New York next week. He captured the event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, earlier this month.

In the decisive third set against Coric, Baez lost his serve to fall behind 4-3, but he immediately broke back. Neither player had another break point before they went to a tiebreaker, in which Baez won the final five points.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media