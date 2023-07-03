Seeking 4th straight win, Red Sox welcome Rangers to town

The Boston Red Sox can stretch their winning streak to four games when they open a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Boston lost five games in a row -- and seven of eight -- before it swept a three-game series at Toronto this past weekend.

"The way we played this weekend was fun to watch," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said following his team's 5-4 victory on Sunday. "Hopefully it's a lesson to everybody here in this group that if we play that way against everybody, we've got a chance.

The bottom four batters in Boston's lineup (Triston Casas, Enrique Hernandez, David Hamilton and Connor Wong) were 0-for-17 in Sunday's win, but Jarren Duran went 5-for-5 and matched a franchise record by hitting four doubles. It was the 50th time since 1901 that a major league player has had four doubles in one game.

While Boston had a day off Monday, the Rangers are coming off Monday afternoon's wild 12-11 loss to Houston. Texas fought back from a 10-2 deficit to take an 11-10 lead in the eighth inning, but it surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth

Travis Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs in the setback, capping an eight-game homestand during which the Rangers went 3-5. Jankowki's hits included a three-run home run that sliced Houston's lead to 10-5

Texas arrived in Boston with a fortified bullpen. Not only did the Rangers acquire closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with Kansas City on Friday, but they also activated right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto from the 60-day injured list on the same day

Otto was used exclusively as a starting pitcher in his first two seasons with Texas, but he pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 5-3 loss to Houston and allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief on Monday. He missed the first half of the season rehabbing a right shoulder strain.

"I'm here to get outs," Otto told the Dallas Morning News. "Whatever form or fashion that is, I'm here to get outs. I'm going to do the best job I can do to attack the hitters and get them out as fast as I can, go from there and let everything else fall where it may."

Texas is expected to start right-hander Dane Dunning (7-1, 2.69 ERA) in the series opener on Tuesday. Dunning matched his career high by striking out 10 batters in 8 2/3 innings during his last start, a 10-2 victory over Detroit last Wednesday.

Dunning began the season as a reliever but joined the rotation to fill in for Jacob deGrom in May and has been used in that role since then. He is 0-3 with a 9.42 ERA in three career appearances (all starts) against Boston.

Boston has not officially announced its starting pitcher, but left-hander Chris Murphy (0-0, 1.80 ERA) is among those who could get the start. Murphy, who hasn't pitched since last Wednesday, made his major league debut against Cleveland last month and has never pitched against Texas.

Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was hit in the leg by a pitch during Boston's 7-6 triumph over Toronto on Saturday and was held out of the lineup Sunday. Cora said he expects Yoshida to be available to play Tuesday

--Field Level Media