Senators acquire D Jakob Chychrun from Coyotes

The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for three draft picks, including a conditional first-rounder in 2023.

The Coyotes also get a conditional second-round pick in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2026. The Senators announced the trade.

Chychrun, 24, hasn't played since Feb. 10, a healthy scratch while the Coyotes shopped him.

A first-round draft pick in 2016, Chychrun requested a trade last season. He underwent wrist surgery over the offseason and returned to game action in late November.

In 36 games this season, Chychrun has 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists).

In 373 career games across seven NHL seasons spent with Arizona, Chychrun has tallied 170 points (60 goals, 110 assists). He finished 10th in voting for the Norris Trophy for the league's best defenseman in 2020-21, when he posted career highs of 18 goals and 23 assists.

The first-round pick is top-5 protected. If met, the pick becomes a 2024 unprotected first-rounder.

Additionally, should the Senators reach this season's Eastern Conference finals, the second-round pick becomes a 2024 top 10-protected first-rounder. If that condition is met, the pick becomes a 2025 unprotected first-rounder.

--Field Level Media