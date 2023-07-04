Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators bring back D Travis Hamonic on 2-year deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) shoots the puck during the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Mar 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (23) shoots the puck during the third period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators agreed to terms with unrestricted free-agent defenseman Travis Hamonic on a two-year, $2.2 million contract Tuesday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

Hamonic's contract extends through the 2024-25 season.

"Travis is a key component of our group," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a team release. "He routinely sets a good example for our younger players with work ethic and accountability, his fearlessness and with a determination level that he seems to exceed each time he steps on the ice. He's a leader with strong character and someone we're very pleased to see returning.

Advertisement

Hamonic, 32, recorded 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 75 games last season with Ottawa.

He has totaled 229 points (50 goals, 179 assists) in 793 career games with the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Senators. He was selected by the Islanders in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media