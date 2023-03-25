Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators D Jakob Chychrun (lower body) out multiple weeks

By
Field Level Media
Mar 12, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun will be sidelined multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury, head coach D.J. Smith told TSN 1200 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Smith also announced forward Ridly Greig will miss the remainder of the regular season due to a sternum injury.

Both players were injured during the Senators' 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Chychrun did not participate in practice Friday, and Smith told reporters that the defenseman "tugged something there a little bit, we'll see how he reacts to treatment here."

Chychrun, who turns 25 on Friday, has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in 12 games with the Senators since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on March 1. He had 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in 36 games this season with the Coyotes.

Chychrun has 175 points (62 goals, 113 assists) in 385 career games with Arizona and Ottawa since being selected by the Coyotes with the 16th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Greig, 20, has six points (one goal, five assists) in 16 games this season, his first in the NHL. He was selected by the Senators with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Senators (35-2-5) have 10 games remaining in the regular season, which ends April 13 at Buffalo. Ottawa is five points out of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference entering play Saturday.

--Field Level Media