Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators D Thomas Chabot to miss couple of weeks

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 25, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) shoots the puck into the zone against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center.
Mar 25, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) shoots the puck into the zone against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center.
Image: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot will miss a "couple weeks" with an upper-body injury, likely ending his season

Watch
Can Cody Rhodes finish the story at WrestleMania? | Echo Kellum's thoughts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The best sports movies according to Toheeb Jimoh
Yesterday
Lamar Jackson wants a trade, but Coach Harbaugh wants his 'precious'
Monday 5:35PM

Senators head coach D.J. Smith announced the status of Chabot on Wednesday but didn't offer when the player sustained the injury

Advertisement

Chabot logged 18:01 of ice time in Monday's game against Florida but didn't have a shift in the final six minutes. He appeared to hurt his wrist after a hit by Nick Cousins.

Ottawa enters Wednesday's action five points behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the Senators would have to leapfrog both Buffalo and the Panthers. Ottawa has just eight games remaining; its season ends two weeks from Thursday on April 13

G/O Media may get a commission
Merach Indoor Cycling Bike
14% off + Coupon
Merach Indoor Cycling Bike

Super smooth cycling
This bike has magnetic resistance that creates a quiet and smooth ride even while cycling super fast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In Chabot's absence, Tyler Kleven is expected to make his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Smith also announced that goalie Cam Talbot would be available against the Flyers. He hasn't played since March 4 after sustaining an oblique injury. Talbot is 15-14-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average this season.

Advertisement

Chabot, 26, has 41 points (11 goals, 30 assists) and 52 penalty minutes in 68 games this season. He has 229 points (53 goals, 176 assists) in 381 career games, all with the Senators

Ottawa selected Chabot No. 18 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media