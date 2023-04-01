Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Senators F Derick Brassard (fibula) out for season

By
Field Level Media
Feb 19, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (79) fights for the puck against Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard (61) in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Image: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery for a broken fibula on Saturday

Brassard sustained the injury after getting tangled up with Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen late in the second period of Thursday's game in Ottawa. Brassard remained on the ice for several minutes before being carried off by his teammates.

"He's given us a lot of good games and he's provided us with a lot of leadership," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "He's helped with that second power play; he's got 13 goals. He's had a heck of a year and we're going to miss him.

Brassard, 35, recorded 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 62 games this season after signing a one-year, $750,000 contract following a professional tryout in October.

He played in his 1,000th game on March 2, scoring two goals in a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers.

He has totaled 545 points (215 goals, 330 assists) in 1,013 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Flyers and Senators

--Field Level Media