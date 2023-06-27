Senators GM: D.J. Smith, coaching staff to return for 2023-24

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday that head coach D.J. Smith and his entire coaching staff will be back for the 2023-24 season

The announcement comes two weeks after a change of ownership. New majority owner Michael Andlauer accepted Dorion's recommendation to bring back Smith, who has not made the playoffs in his four-year tenure in Ottawa.

"In dealing with Michael, he said the general manager runs the hockey operations and he decides the coach and my recommendation was for D.J. and his staff to be back," Dorion said in Nashville, Tenn., site of Wednesday's draft.

Dorion also said he's trying to trade forward Alex DeBrincat ahead of the draft after just one season. DeBrincat, a restricted free agent, hasn't asked for a trade but has declined to sign a long-term deal with the club.

The Senators acquired DeBrincat from Chicago last July

DeBrincat tallied 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) in 82 games for the Sens last season. He has 373 points (187 goals, 186 assists) in 450 career games.

The Senators missed out on the playoffs by six points this past season, going 39-35-8

Smith is 120-139-32 in four seasons.

--Field Level Media